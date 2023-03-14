Gen Asim Munir reiterates Army’s resolve to elimination terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to fight against terrorism until elimination of the menace, saying sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain, and complete peace would hopefully return to Pakistan, the ISPR said in a statement.

According ISPR’s, the military media wing, statement, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited forward posts on Pak-Afghan border in South Waziristan where he interacted with the troops stationed there.

During his visit, the COAS laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs’ Memorial) in Wana and visited the Formation Headquarters, where he was briefed about the operational, training, and security matters of the formation.

The top commander was also updated on the progress of development works being undertaken in the newly merged districts.

Gen Munir appreciated the counter-terrorism efforts of the formation and the provision of an enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects, which are vital for the enduring stability and sustainable progress of NMDs.

Highlighting the importance of synergy between various institutions, Gen Munir also emphasised the critical role of the people of Pakistan in the collective fight against terrorism.