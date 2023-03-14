Imran to supporters: ‘Stay steady’ if anything happens to me

LAHORE: Amid siege of and clashes between PTI workers and police around Zaman Park, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan aired a passionate recorded message for his supporters on Tuesday, urging them to stay put for their rights and “continue the struggle” for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ even if he is arrested or assassinated.

The PTI chairman’s video message was released on social media as police arrived at his Lahore residence to arrest him. A large number of party workers continued resisting the police personnel who teargassed and baton-charged the crowds to disperse them outside Zaman Park.

Addressing his supporters and workers in the video, Imran said that the authorities think his arrest would lead to the nation’s “distracting and indifference.”

My message to the nation to stand resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi & rule of law. pic.twitter.com/bgVuOjsmHG — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2023

“My fellow Pakistanis, the police are outside waiting to arrest me. They believe that if Imran Khan is put behind the bars, the nation will fall asleep. You must prove them wrong. You must show that this nation is alive and kicking,” he said.

Imran went on to emphasize the importance of the Pakistani nation, which he stressed was formed on the principles of ‘La illaha Illalah’ (there is only one God).

“This nation is the Ummah of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon him) and it was formed on the principles and slogan of La illaha Illalah. You must step out and fight for your rights and Haqeeqi Azadi,” he said.

He, however, warned that if something was to happen to him, his supporters must carry on the fight and never accept the tyranny of the “thieves” who are making decisions for the country, particularly the one man who holds the reins of power.

“God has given me everything, and I am fighting this battle for you. I have been fighting this battle all my life, and I will continue to do so,” he said.

“But if something happens to me, if I am jailed or if they kill me, then you must show that this nation will carry on fighting. You must never accept the tyranny of these thieves, especially the one man who is making decisions for the country.”

The situation remained tense in Zaman Park as of the filing of this report, with PTI supporters rallying outside his Lahore residence since news of the impending arrest broke.