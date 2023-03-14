NATIONAL

LHC seeks reply in plea against appointment of caretaker Punjab CM

By TLTP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reply from respondents while hearing a petition, challenging legality of a notification regarding appointment of the incumbent Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister.

A single-member LHC bench, comprising Justice Shahid Karim issued the notices to respondents in the petition filed by Awami Muslim League Chairman Sheikh Rashid.

Advocate Azhar Siddique, the counsel for the petitioner, contended that the caretaker government has been constituted for a 90 days term, saying reply in the matter has not been submitted in the court yet. He argued earlier notices were issued on February 3 in response to the petition in hand where the LHC has asked for reasons regarding appointment of the caretaker chief minister. However, he submitted that the Election Commission of Pakistan failed to furnish the reason so far.

Veteran politician Sheikh Rashid filed the petition, terming Naqvi’s appointment ‘illegal and against the merit.’ He sought the court directives to declare the notification of Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment null and void.

It is important to mention here that on Jan 22, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointed Mohsin Naqvi as the Punjab caretaker Chief Minister after the parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus.

Following the nomination of Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM, Imran Khan slammed the commission and tweeted, “PMLN has a history of selecting their own umpires but it’s incredible how ECP has selected a sworn enemy of PTI as Caretaker CM Punjab – a post meant for a non-partisan person.” Seeking reply in the matter the bench adjourned further hearing of the case till March 27.

 

 

