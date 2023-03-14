Fawad showers ECP with praise for ‘defying pressure’ to delay polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry appreciated the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not “succumbing to pressure” aimed at delaying elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The change in the manner and tone of PTI Vice President was witnessed when he appeared before a bench of the ECP members in a contempt case in which PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar and other party leaders are also nominated.“We have praised your role but didn’t notice it. Whole nation has trust in two institutions, the election commission and Supreme Court,” he told the ECP members, adding that only these two institutions can save the country from crisis. “We want to strengthen the institutions and we respect you all”. At which, ECP member Babar Bharwana said: “Our priority is Pakistan,” adding that the electoral body was playing his role as per the law.

The former information minister made the dramatic political volt-face weeks after he secured bail in a sedition case filed against over criticism of ECP boss and members over delay in announcement of election schedule despite dissolution of assemblies in the provinces. It is on the record that he has been accusing the chief election commissioner of acting as team “B” of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought a comprehensive report from the Punjab Chief Secretary by Wednesday (today) regarding the alleged ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) election rallies and the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore.

The decision was taken during a meeting held to discuss a petition filed by PTI leaders – Dr Yasmin Rashid and Dr Babar Awan, challenging the imposition of Section 144 and stopping of PTI’s election rally by the caretaker government in Lahore.

The ECP underscored the responsibility of the caretaker setup to hold transparent and peaceful elections, and directed the Punjab Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report by Wednesday.

The PTI leaders have accused the caretaker government of imposing a ban on their election rallies and violating their democratic rights.