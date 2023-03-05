Saudi Prince launches Saudi-Pakistan Tech House tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud is all set to launch the Saudi-Pakistan Tech House in Islamabad at a ceremony scheduled to be held here on Monday (today), according to the Saudi tech firm.

The Saudi Prince is the co-founder of tech giant ILSA Interactive, which was first founded in 2009 by a Pakistani entrepreneur and has offices in Lahore and Riyadh.

The company aims at enhancing cooperation between the two countries in diverse technical fields. ILSA Interactive stands as a great hallmark of Pakistan-Saudi digital collaboration excellence.

“HRH Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud is visiting Pakistan to launch Saudi-Pakistan Tech House to enhance cooperation between the two countries in diverse technical fields,” the firm said in a statement.

The company said it reflects the determination of both Pakistani and Saudi leaders to further deepen the existing strategic relationship in all fields.

Federal Minister for Investment Mr Chaudhry Salik Hussain will the chief guest at the ceremony, while Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Ms Shaza Fatima will be the guest of honour.

The Saudi Prince has strategic plans to forge partnerships with IT companies, universities and big enterprises in Pakistan.

He is looking forward to creating more than 1,000 jobs in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and globally. The company has more than 300 projects, with a minimum total project value of $100 million. The Saudi prince first announced the initiative in January at Future Fest 2023, the largest tech event in Pakistan, held in January.