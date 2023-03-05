Islamabad United thrashes Quetta Gladiators to qualify for PSL 8 playoffs

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United sealed a sensational final over-win against Quetta Gladiators to confirm their spot in the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League season 8.

Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nawaz scored valiant fifties before Umar Akmal made a quickfire 43 from just 14 balls to take Quetta Gladiators to a respectable target despite early setbacks against Islamabad United on Sunday.

United pacers wreaked havoc early on, sinking Gladiators to 17/4 inside the powerplay before Nawaz and Zadran led the fightback with an astounding 104-run partnership and helped their side reach 179/6 in the 20 overs.

Zadran made 59 from 34 balls including five fours and three maximums while Nawaz scored 52 off 44 laced with six scintillating boundaries. The stellar partnership between the two sailed their side to 121/4 in 16 overs before Fazalhaq Farooqi found the breakthrough.

Farooqi removed Nawaz in the 17th over and had an impressive outing with the ball overall as he dismissed the two openers, Will Smeed (0) and Yasir Khan (5), in his first spell.

Akmal, however, justified his return to the playing XI as he smashed five maximums and two four during his brief stay at the crease and minted out 21 runs in the final over to finish the proceedings in style for Gladiators.

For United, it was a mixed performance from the bowlers with spinners conceding runs at an economy above 10 and remaining wicketless while fast bowlers except Hassan Ali claimed scalps.

Faheem Ashraf bagged two wickets in the middle dismissing Sarfaraz Ahmed for 3 and Iftikhar Ahmed for 2, while Ruman Raees cleaned up Zadran in the penultimate over to register a wicket to his credit.