Marriyum derides Imran as ‘jackal’ for evading arrest

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday derided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly evading arrest.

In a tweet, the minister said that Imran Khan, who allegedly stole Toshakhana gifts and was “responsible” for economic destruction and inflation in the country, “escaped from Zaman Park residence fearing imminent arrest”.

She said that the PTI chief had allegedly “dodged his daughter”, and now escaped from Zaman Park residence by “dodging children, party workers and women” [gathered outside his residence].

Sharing a picture of Nawaz Sharif, she said that genuine leaders bravely face arrest even in sham cases, but “jackal criminals like Imran flee away [fearing arrest]”.

In another tweet, Marriyum Aurangzeb called Imran Khan a “jackal” for hiding behind his workers to prevent his arrest in corruption cases.

The minister said ironically, Imran Khan got bail in almost every case, whether it was related to “abusing a female judge or launching an attack on the court and police or concealing information about his [alleged] daughter from the court”.

Marriyum in a satire asked Imran whether this time he would go to the court by a “truck”. “A proven jackal calls himself a leader,” she quipped.

 

 

 

 

