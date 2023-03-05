Marriyum derides Imran as ‘jackal’ for evading arrest

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday derided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly evading arrest.

In a tweet, the minister said that Imran Khan, who allegedly stole Toshakhana gifts and was “responsible” for economic destruction and inflation in the country, “escaped from Zaman Park residence fearing imminent arrest”.

بزدل توشہ خانہ گھڑی چور،معاشی تباہی،مہنگائی کا مجرم گرفتاری سے فرار .اپنی بیٹی کی طرح بچوں، کارکنوں اور خواتین کو ڈھال بنایا ہوا ہے۔ لیڈر جھوٹے مقدموں میں بھی بہادری کے ساتھ گرفتار ہوتے ہیں عمران جیسے گیدڑ مجرم بھاگ جاتے ہیں. #عمران_گھبرانا_نہیں #لیڈر_نہیں_گیدڑ pic.twitter.com/vTmSd96q5l — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) March 5, 2023

She said that the PTI chief had allegedly “dodged his daughter”, and now escaped from Zaman Park residence by “dodging children, party workers and women” [gathered outside his residence].

Sharing a picture of Nawaz Sharif, she said that genuine leaders bravely face arrest even in sham cases, but “jackal criminals like Imran flee away [fearing arrest]”.

In another tweet, Marriyum Aurangzeb called Imran Khan a “jackal” for hiding behind his workers to prevent his arrest in corruption cases.

جج کو گالی عدالت کو گالی دو، بیل عدالت پر حملہ کرو، بیل، پولیس کے سر توڑو گولی مارو حملہ کرو، بیل۔ بیٹی چھپاؤ بیل ایک ثابت شدہ "گیدڑ" خود کو لیڈر کہتا ہے۔فارن فنڈڈ گھڑی چور ٹرک میں سوار ہو کر لاہور ہائی کورٹ روانہ ؟ #لیڈر_نہیں_گیدڑ #لیڈر_نہیں_گیدڑ_عمران #CowardIK pic.twitter.com/wOMOiGpfNb — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) March 5, 2023

The minister said ironically, Imran Khan got bail in almost every case, whether it was related to “abusing a female judge or launching an attack on the court and police or concealing information about his [alleged] daughter from the court”.

Marriyum in a satire asked Imran whether this time he would go to the court by a “truck”. “A proven jackal calls himself a leader,” she quipped.