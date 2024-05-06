PTI okays name of Sheikh Waqas Akram for PAC chairman slot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has approved the name of Sheikh Waqas Akram for the seat of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman on Monday.

Sources said that the political committee of the party okayed his name for coveted post.

Five days ago, on May 1, there were reports on the media that finally after almost a month-long confusion, former prime minister and ex-PTI chairman Imran Khan had named Sher Afzal Marwat as the party’s candidate for the post of PAC chairman.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan made the announcement outside the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi after meeting Imran.

He said the decision had finally put to rest all speculations and disputes.

For more than a month, names of different PTI leaders such as Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Hamid Raza and Advocate Hamid Khan had been doing rounds on the media to head the powerful committee.

The post of PAC chairman is much sought after because the body, comprising members of both the National Assembly and Senate, audits the revenue and expenditure of the federal government.

As per the Charter of Democracy (COD), signed between PPP and PML-N, the chairman of the body has to be from the opposition party.

Although the PTI was not a signatory to the charter, still it laid claim for the post.