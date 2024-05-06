NATIONAL

Nawaz Sharif summons meeting on wheat scandal

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Ruling PML-N’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has summoned an emergency meeting over wheat scandal.

Punjab’s Minister of Food, secretary food and other concerned officials will brief the session over the matter in the session. The meeting will review the findings of the inquiry committee of the federal government and later situation related to the issue.

The prime minister will present the inquiry committee’s report to Nawaz Sharif who will decide the matter pertaining to the wheat issue, sources said. A key decision is expected this week with regard to the wheat situation, sources added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday taking notice of the issues faced by the farmers in selling their wheat and obtaining wheat bags, formed a committee under Ministry of National Food Security to address their grievances. The committee had to address the farmers’ concerns within four days.

Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level emergency meeting to review the matters of wheat procurement through Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO). The federal government, through PASSCO, is procuring 1.8 million metric tons of wheat to ensure maximum benefit to farmers, he said.

Previous article
Israeli police raid Al Jazeera after shutdown order
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sino-Pak charity group gifts love shoes to 700 children in need

ISLAMABAD: In a heartwarming display of solidarity and compassion, a Chinese-Pakistani charity group has teamed up with other charitable organizations and love businesses to...

Ministers review facilities at arrival, departure terminals of Sialkot Int’l Airport

Abrar Ul Haq fires back at Mishi Khan’s criticism

Actor Zuhab Khan ties the knot with Wania Nadeem

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.