US envoy holds detailed discussions with PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, US Ambassador Donald Blome on Monday held detailed meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and discussed a host of issues of mutual interest.

The US ambassador, through the Foreign Office, requested for the meeting, the PTI leader said, adding that political officer was also present during the meeting.

A PTI statement said that the US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and discussed range of matters including rule of law, economic situation and constitutional violation and the state of democracy in Pakistan threadbare.

PTI Chairman, former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, they held detailed discussion on the prevailing situation of basic human rights and the economic situation of the country.

They also discussed issues such as state invasion against people’s right to vote, announced and unannounced restrictions on basic political freedom and illegal administrative measures against freedom of expression and press.

In the meeting, the ongoing series of extra-constitutional political revenge against hundreds of political prisoners including PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan, his wife, male and female leaders along with party workers was discussed in detail.

Moreover, they also shed light on the contents of the recent report of the US Department of State on basic human rights violations in Pakistan. During the meeting, Omar Ayub apprised him that Pakistan was in the grip of a very serious political, constitutional and economic crises at present.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly stated that serious deviation from the constitution and the worst situation of the rule of law were ruining the economy of the country.

Omar stated that the basic rights, political freedoms and the right to vote provided by the constitution to the citizens were the guarantors of political stability in the country.

He went on to say that the US was Pakistan’s largest trading partner of Pakistan, adding that no plan of economic development can be effective without the rule of law.

Omar said that they wanted to continue and expand relations with America on the basis of mutual trust and respect for mutual benefit. On the occasion, the US Ambassador reiterated his commitment to continue to play a role as a partner in the multilateral development of Pakistan.

During the meeting, both sides also agreed on the continuation of mutual contact in the future as well.

In a statement, the US embassy in Pakistan confirmed that Ambassador Blome met PTI leader Ayub and other opposition leaders.

The acting spokesperson of the US mission said: “The US ambassador underscored the need for far-reaching economic reforms, stable and secure future of the people in Pakistan.”

Common interests, opportunities and shared goals were also discussed in the huddle, the spokesperson added.

The US envoy stressed the need to expedite Green Alliance framework projects for climate change.

The US support for economic reforms and recovery of the cash-strapped nation, issues related to regional security and human rights were also discussed, the spokesperson concluded.