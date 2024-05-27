Heatwave conditions to subside as rain expected in parts of country

ISLAMABAD: A weather system bringing duststorms, thunderstorms, and isolated rain is expected to provide relief from severe heatwave conditions in the upper parts of the country from May 28 to June 1, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Starting from the evening of May 28 and continuing through June 1, a shallow westerly wave will influence the upper regions of the country, ushering in duststorms, thunderstorms, and isolated rain.

This weather system is anticipated to mitigate the intense heat, offering relief to the heat-stricken populace.

Balochistan will experience duststorms and thunderstorms from the night of May 27 to May 29, affecting areas including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, and Barkhan.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, similar weather conditions with isolated rain are forecasted from the evening of May 28 to June 1 in districts such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and several others.

Rain, wind, and thunderstorms are also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, encompassing regions like Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, and Hunza, from the evening of May 28 to June 1.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, and other areas, will see comparable weather patterns during this period.

Punjab/Islamabad will experience duststorms and isolated rain from the evening of May 28 to June 1, affecting cities such as Rawalpindi, Murree, Lahore, and Faisalabad, among others.

Meanwhile, in Sindh, duststorms and gusty winds are expected to hit Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Hyderabad on May 28 and 29.

The PMD has advised farmers to manage their crops accordingly to avoid damage. The department also cautioned that the anticipated duststorms, windstorms, and lightning could disrupt daily routines and potentially damage standing crops, electric poles, vehicles, and solar panels.

While the severe heatwave conditions are predicted to ease in the upper regions from May 28, heatwave-like conditions will persist in central and southern parts of the country. Daytime temperatures in these areas are expected to remain 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal.

The public is advised to limit unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight. Authorities have been urged to stay vigilant and implement necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents during this heatwave spell.