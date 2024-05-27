Nawaz Sharif set to get elected ‘unopposed’ as PML-N President today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz election commission will issue nomination papers for election of the party’s new president today (Tuesday).

The five-member election commission of the party is being headed by Rana Sanaullah. Iqbal Jhagra, Ishrat Ashraf, Jamal Shah Kakar and Khealdas Kohistani are other members of the commission. Candidates can get nomination papers upto 5:00 in the evening, a party spokesperson said.

“The papers could be submitted from 10:00am to 12;00 noon tomorrow,” spokesman said, adding, “Scrutiny of the papers will be held between 1:00 to 2:00pm”.

“The central general council of the party will elect new president at 4:00pm tomorrow,” election commission announced. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could likely to return unopposed as the PML-N president.

According to the agenda of the PML-N general council session, it will elect the party’s president and approve amendments in the party’s constitution. Acting

president of the party Shehbaz Sharif and newly elected president will address the session. The general council will also approve resolutions over Kashmir, Palestine and other matters during the session.