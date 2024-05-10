Prince Harry dealt double-blow as King Charles refuses to meet him and awards William new role in armed forces

Observers of the Royal family were left surprised yesterday by the timing of King Charles’ actions, which seemed to sideline Prince Harry twice within hours.

Buckingham Palace declared last night that Prince William and King Charles would participate in a joint event next week. At this event, the heir will assume the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, a position previously anticipated for Prince Harry before he stepped back from royal duties four years ago. He had served with this regiment in Afghanistan until 2014.

This announcement came just two hours after a revelation that King Charles was too occupied to meet with his younger son. A royal insider remarked, “Timing is everything,” while another suggested that the King’s decision to not meet Prince Harry, despite being only three miles apart, “will be widely perceived as a snub.”

Prince Harry, who had flown into London from California for the tenth anniversary of his Invictus Games, could not see his father due to the King’s packed schedule. “Unfortunately, it will not be possible for them to meet due to His Majesty’s full programme,” confirmed Harry’s spokesperson, noting the King’s recent return to public duties following cancer treatment.

There was much speculation about whether the Duke would visit his father, whom he last saw in February following his diagnosis. Harry’s spokesperson reiterated, “It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.”

“The Duke understands his father’s diary of commitments and hopes to see him soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Harry participated in a discussion at the Honourable Artillery Company in London titled Realising Global Community. His father was nearby at Clarence House before attending a meeting with Fiji’s Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, at Buckingham Palace.

Harry opted to have dinner with city financier Guy Monson instead of meeting his father. “This will be widely perceived as a snub,” commented royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams to MailOnline, highlighting one of the most public royal rifts. Former BBC Royal correspondent Michael Cole noted, “It’s quite a snub. The King’s decision not to meet his son, although they will be just two miles apart, underscores the depth of their divide.”

“The Prodigal Son is not welcome – not for now, at least,” he continued. “This is a significant message. Prince Harry must recognize the clear indication of the hurt that has been caused. Actions have consequences, and this is a stark demonstration.”

Just two hours before this, Buckingham Palace had released details of Prince William’s new appointment.

A statement explained, “At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. The King was pleased to announce military appointments including this role, previously held by him for 31 years, following His Majesty’s Accession in August 2023.”

During the ceremony, Prince William will be briefed by Colonel Commandant Lt-Gen Sir Nicholar Borton and will observe a training session. He will also pilot an Apache during a flight.

Today, Prince Harry is scheduled to read at a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark a decade since the first Invictus Games in London. It’s unconfirmed if other royals, or Harry’s wife Meghan Markle and their children, will attend. Harry arrived alone in London today and is expected to join the Duchess on a tour to Nigeria later this week, with Meghan traveling there separately from the US.

Furthermore, Harry is not expected to see his brother Prince William, who will be away, or his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who is continuing her cancer treatment after a recent diagnosis in March.