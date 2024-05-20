KP govt moves SC for live broadcast of NAB amendments case

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday filed a petition in Supreme Court (SC) seeking live broadcast of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance 1999 amendment case.

As per details, the petition was filed by Additional Attorney General Kausar Ali Shah stating that public interest cases are live-streamed by Bench I, but the NAB amendment case was not live-streamed.

The plea stated that this move was amounts to discriminatory behavior. The government has requested that the court order a live broadcast of the case’s proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that Supreme Court had allowed video-link facility for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance 1999 amendment case.

On the direction of the top court Imran Khan appeared before the Supreme Court (SC) bench in the NAB amendment case. However, the proceedings of the case were not live-streamed on the Supreme Court’s YouTube channel.

Later, the leaked pictures, which showed PTI founder Imran Khan sitting in Adiala Jail were widely shared on social media platforms.

The federal government filed the review plea in the NAB amendments case under the SC Practice and Procedure Law and made the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and PTI founder respondents.

Citing no violation of basic rights with the NAB amendments, the federal government pleaded with the SC to nullify its decision in the case. “Legislation is the right of the Parliament,” the plea said.

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to National Accountability Bureau laws.