Argument leads to fatal shooting of police officer by colleague

KARACHI: In a shocking incident in Karachi, a police official was fatally shot by a fellow officer on Sunday. The altercation took place among three individuals, two of whom were police officers and the third was a civilian.

During the gathering, an argument broke out, leading to one of the police officers, Muhammad Hammad, opening fire and killing Tahir Bangash, who was posted at the Saeedabad police station and enrolled in the Eaglet Course.

Hammad, who was stationed in Malir, was apprehended at the scene of the crime, while the search for other accomplices continues.

The city’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) promptly arrived at the scene and later visited the family of the deceased to offer his condolences.

The victim’s body has been transported to the Civil Hospital in Karachi.

Blast near Quetta Police Lines injures five, prompts emergency response
