Leadership says India’s repression of Kashmir failed to quash people’s resolve

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a strong statement in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, condemning India’s actions in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir region.

The prime minister declared that India’s attempts to crush the will of the Kashmiri people with state terrorism will not succeed and that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.

He called on India to honour its commitments to Pakistan, the UN, and the Kashmiri people and emphasized that Pakistan will continue to raise awareness of India’s actions at international forums.

Sharif also expressed concern over the human rights situation in the region, citing India’s targeting of Kashmiri citizens and efforts to alter the demographic of the region.

The statement concludes with a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.”

ACCOUNTABILITY

President Arif Alvi has stated that a lasting solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute can only be achieved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the desires of the Kashmiri people.

On Kashmir Solidarity Day, he called for the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights violations in the region and urged India to allow access to UN and OIC observers, international media, and human rights organizations.

The president also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and condemned India’s illegal and unilateral actions, including its attempts to alter demographics, political engineering, and economic marginalization.

He also criticized India’s assault on Kashmiri identity and culture, including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, and media censorship.

RIGHTS VIOLATIONS

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called for an end to human rights violations in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He condemned India’s unilateral actions taken on August 5, 2019, which have led to demographic changes, the imposition of harsh laws, and the perpetuation of extrajudicial killings.

The foreign minister said the international community must hold India accountable for its actions in the region and called for investigations by the United Nations.

Zardari also praised the resilience of the Kashmiri people, who have been suffering under brutal Indian oppression for over 75 years. He emphasized that India’s current actions, including the presence of over 900,000 occupation forces and the indiscriminate use of force, have created a state of fear for Kashmiris.

Political activists and human rights defenders are being arbitrarily detained, subjected to torture, and having their property confiscated.

Zardari assured the Kashmiri people that Pakistan will not remain silent in the face of these atrocities and will continue to provide diplomatic, political, and moral support until the realization of their right to self-determination, as laid out in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he saluted the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and affirmed that the Kashmir dispute will remain a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.