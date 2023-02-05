10-day Section 144 in KP

PESHAWAR: The interim chief minister, Azam Khan, and the governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, will participate in a provincial event in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday within the boundary wall due to the deteriorating security situation in the province.

The administration has also imposed Section 144 throughout the province.

In addition to the two, the event will be attended by various political, social, and governmental figures.

Governor Ghulam Ali emphasized the importance of upholding law and order and stated that the safety of the province’s residents and the maintenance of peace must take priority.

He also emphasized the importance of implementing Section 144 in its entirety to fulfil our civic responsibility and ensure the protection of the people and their property.