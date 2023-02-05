Drugs worth $1.69mn discovered from 12-year-old boy

ISLAMABAD: Coast guards seized 26.2 kilogrammes of narcotics from a 12-year-old boy in Balochistan, a statement said over the weekend.

The coast guards were searching passenger vehicles at a check post when a passenger bus heading to Karachi arrived and its passengers were checked, the statement said.

The coast guards discovered narcotics worth $1.69 million in the international market from the boy disguised as a woman, it added.

The boy was hiding the narcotics in the vest that he wore under his clothes, the statement said, adding that further investigations are underway.

In order to stop the smuggling of narcotics from the coast of Pakistan, coast guards have enhanced operations across the province to foil smuggling attempts.