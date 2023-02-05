NATIONAL

Police arrest four terrorists in Swabi

By Staff Report
A policeman stands guard over a damaged mosque following January's 30 suicide blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on February 1, 2023. - A suicide blast at a mosque inside a Pakistan police headquarters was a targeted revenge attack, a police chief said, as rescue efforts ended with the death toll standing at 100. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The police have arrested four terrorists in the Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a senior police official said.

Police personnel conducted a raid on the terrorists’ hideout after the police were tipped off about their presence in the district, and four terrorists belonging to a banned outfit were arrested during the operation, Swabi District Police Officer (DPO) Najam al-Hasnain told media.

During the raid, a cache of explosive material, hand grenades, detonators, arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorists, said the official.

He added that the arrested terrorists were planning to launch attacks on security forces and sensitive installations in the province.

The militants were shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation shortly after their arrest.

Staff Report

