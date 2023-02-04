Pakistan reiterates stand on IIOJK dispute, support for Kashmiris tomorrow: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has that the Pakistani nation will celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day with full zeal and fervor on Sunday (tomorrow).

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on the day.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further stated that Premier Shehbaz Sharif will express solidarity with the brave, valiant, and freedom-loving people of AJK and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reiterate Pakistan’s stand on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its determination to support Kashmiris cause,” she added.

The information minister said on the instructions of the prime minister, the Kashmir Solidarity Day would be celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country.

Various events will be organized in connection with the Solidarity Day of Kashmir, she said, adding activities had also been organized in educational institutions in connection with the Kashmir Day.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that special programs would be broadcast on electronic, print, and social media.