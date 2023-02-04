NATIONAL

Pakistan reiterates stand on IIOJK dispute, support for Kashmiris tomorrow: Marriyum

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has that the Pakistani nation will celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day with full zeal and fervor on Sunday (tomorrow).

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on the day.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further stated that Premier Shehbaz Sharif will express solidarity with the brave, valiant, and freedom-loving people of AJK and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reiterate Pakistan’s stand on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its determination to support Kashmiris cause,” she added.

The information minister said on the instructions of the prime minister, the Kashmir Solidarity Day would be celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country.

Various events will be organized in connection with the Solidarity Day of Kashmir, she said, adding activities had also been organized in educational institutions in connection with the Kashmir Day.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that special programs would be broadcast on electronic, print, and social media.

Previous article
Ego more important for Imran Khan than Pakistan: Sherry Rehman
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Kashmir cultural festival begins at Lok Virsa to mark Kashmir Solidarity...

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir Culture Department...

Chinese Vice FM visits Russia as Beijing-Moscow political trust continues to deepen

Final of 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament tomorrow

Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship concludes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.