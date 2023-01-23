NATIONAL

FIA investigates money laundering accusations against politician’s wife

By Staff Report
19 August 2020, Pakistan, Islamabad: View of a building of the Pakistani criminal police FIA, in which deported Pakistanis are held. In the middle of the Corona crisis, another deportation flight from Germany has landed in Pakistan. Some men are in police custody after their deportation from Munich, they are accused of violating Pakistani migration laws. Photo: Arne Bänsch/dpa (Photo by Arne Immanuel Bänsch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

LAHORE: In a sudden development on Monday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched an investigation into money laundering accusations against the alleged spouse of one Afzal Mahmood, said to a political personality from Punjab.

The agency has requested information on properties and vehicles registered in the name of Saira Anwar, including the dates of transfer and how they were acquired, whether through inheritance, purchase or as gifts.

It has also sent a letter to the director general of the provincial Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, warning that action will be taken if the information is not provided in a timely manner.

The agency also alleged that a blue-eyed official of the previous Punjab government, Dr. Asif Tufail, was deliberately delaying the provision of information about Anwar’s assets.

