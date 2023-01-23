Alvi decries desecration of Quran in Sweden — ‘immoral incident’

ISLAMABAD: In a strong condemnation on Monday, President Dr Arif Alvi decried the desecration of the Quran in Sweden, calling the act “senseless, provocative, and Islamophobic.”

He expressed that the incident, which has hurt the religious sensitivities of Muslims worldwide, was a form of needless incitement and a serious provocation.

The president also emphasized that the act was in violation of international norms and principles of legitimate expression and freedom of speech, which prohibit hate speech and inciting violence.

He emphasized that Islam promotes respect and reverence for all religions, and the desecration of the Quran is a reflection of the rising levels of Islamophobia.

The president urged the international community to stand in solidarity against such hate and work towards consolidating values of tolerance and coexistence, and criminalize any form of hate speech or ideologies.