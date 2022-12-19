NATIONAL

Eight killed, 23 injured in Rajanpur road accident

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Eight people were killed and 23 others injured in a collision between two passenger buses in the Rajanpur district of Punjab on Monday.

The incident happened due to low visibility in a dense fog in the area. As a result, the bus drivers could not judge the other vehicle coming from opposite directions, reports said.

The bus, heading towards Karachi from Peshawar, had a head-on collision with the other one running for Rajanpur, on the Indus highway connecting the south, east, and north of the country, said the reports.

The injured people including women and kids were shifted to a nearby hospital where several of them are said to be in critical condition.

Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, expressed sorrow over the incident and directed the hospital administration to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured people.

Parts of Punjab and Sindh provinces are currently under a thick blanket of fog and the traffic is being badly disrupted.

According to a spokesperson of the motorway, sections of the road have been closed to traffic due to dense fog, and the traffic has been diverted to other highways.

The police also advised the public to refrain from unnecessary travel during the night and early morning and directed drivers to drive in low gear and turn on fog lights.

