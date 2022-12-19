NATIONAL

Alvi congratulates Argentina for World Cup win

By Staff Report
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar and Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA are seen in the trophy presentation after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The president congratulated “wonderful” Argentina on winning the FIFA World Cup in which the south American team beat France on penalties.

It was the country’s third World Cup title, and the first since 1986.

“Outstanding World Cup. Congratulations Argentina Champions of the World in Football. Wonderful goals by Messi,” he tweeted.

“Well played France, coming from behind twice. Mbappe’s hat-trick was a treat to watch. Must also congratulate Qatar for holding World Cup 2022 without a blemish.”

Argentina won the event in an extraordinary final on Sunday as they beat France 4-2 on penalties after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw and Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick to bring the holders back from 2-0 and 3-2 down.

It was an incredible night of drama, high emotion and fluctuating fortunes, delivering one of the all-time great finals to cap a wonderful tournament as its two star players delivered command performances on the biggest stage of all.

The game turned from a one-sided affair into a nerve-racking vintage showdown and it was somehow fitting that footballing diva Argentina prevailed over France amid the drama.

— With Reuters

Staff Report
Staff Report

