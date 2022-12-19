NATIONAL

Free and fair elections indispensable for political stability: minister

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique talks to the media outside a court in Lahore on May 4, 2015. A Pakistani election tribunal unseated the country's railways minister and ordered a fresh poll in his constituency over alleged irregularities in the 2013 general election. Khawaja Saad Rafique won the NA-125 seat in the eastern city of Lahore with a majority of nearly 40,000 as the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) swept to a landslide victory in May 2013. AFP PHOTO/ Arif ALI (Photo credit should read Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: If the parliaments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are dissolved prematurely and snap elections are held, the new governments there will spend their entire term and the nation’s precious time justifying the need for the process, Khawaja Saad Rafique, minister for aviation, said Monday.

In a series of tweets, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP said independent polls must be held for the sake of political stability. In an apparent reference to former prime minister Imran Khan, he said that instead of fearing disqualification and arrest, he should face the law.

“If you [think you] are on the right path, then what do you fear,” he asked.

Rafique further said the dialogue with the political forces representing the parliament was the only option to resolve the current impasse, and noted it’s the tradition of dictators to dissolve legislatures for personal interests.

He claimed the sole purpose of dissolving the two provincial assemblies by asserting pressure was to avoid Khan’s feared disqualification and arrest. “If elections in the two assemblies are held under any pressure, the results will remain controversial. Resultantly, the result of general elections will also become controversial,” he maintained.

Khan has announced his party would dissolve two provincial assemblies it controls on Friday, earlier than scheduled, in an attempt to build pressure on the central government to hold early general elections.

The dissolutions could trigger a fresh constitutional crisis in the country.

Historically, polls for the federal and provincial governments are held at the same time in a general election every five years. If the two provincial assemblies are dissolved earlier, separate polls would have to be held for them within 90 days, which could throw up legal problems.

Khan, who was injured in an apparent assassination bid last month, said he was “sacrificing” his two provincial governments for the sake of the nation’s future.

