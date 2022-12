ABBOTABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly’s Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani while responding to PTI’s chief decision over the fate of assemblies said that, the assembly would be dissolved on Friday as per Imran Khan’s call.

He said the country would default in case of delaying of elections and PTI would win the polls even if the Election Commission did not play fair.

Talking about the current government he said: “The country is ruled by thieves and plunderers who are looting the country.”