Ch Salik says Gen Bajwa was benefactor of Imran, Pervaiz Elahi alike

LAHORE: Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Board of Investment and son of PML-Q supremo of Ch Shujaat Hussain, on Sunday described former chief of army staff (COAS) Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa as the benefactor of both PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi alike.

“Ch Pervaiz Elahi expressed what he thought mention worthy…and it was merit,” Salik Hussain said and added if the incumbent Punjab CM wants a return to his “original place by accepting mistakes and reforming self,” the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would welcome him.

In a statement, the PML-Q leader – while reacting to Pervaiz Elahi’s recent statement – said that Gen Bajwa was the benefactor of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the incumbent Punjab Chief Minister.

He urged Ch Pervaiz Elahi not to support the one ‘who turned against his benefactor’, in an apparent reference to Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi expressed displeasure over the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his continuous criticism of ex-army chief retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking on the ARY News programme The Reporters, Punjab CM Elahi said that he had urged the PTI chief to avoid criticism of Gen (r) Bajwa during his yesterday’s Liberty Chowk rally speech. “Imran Khan criticised Gen Bajwa in his Lahore speech during my presence which is an injustice to me,” he said.

He went on to say that Gen Bajwa frequently helped PTI during its government and criticism of him after his retirement was unfair. CM Elahi said that his party supported PTI in the Centre and Punjab despite reservations.

Pervaiz Elahi said the PML-Q endorsed Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, but we could not stab our benefactors in the back.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in his Lahore speech announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.