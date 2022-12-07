NATIONAL

National Voters Day observed

By Staff Report

LAHORE: National Voters’ Day was observed in the Muzaffargarh district on Wednesday to highlight the importance of vote and to encourage people to participate in the polling process.

In 2017, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared December 7 as National Voters Day with the objective to create awareness and highlight the importance of the right to franchise.

The day is also marked to remember the first general elections held across Pakistan on this day in 1970.

The office of the District Election Commissioner in Muzaffargarh, in collaboration with the Social Youth Council of Patriots (SYCOP), a non-government organisation (NGO) organised various seminars and awareness walks.

The speakers including District Election Commissioner Syed Tayyab Bukhari and Umme Kulsoom Sial, an SYCOP representative, urged increased public participation in the voting process.

They urged the youth to not only participate in the process but also focus on the fact that the right to vote is a fundamental right.

Later, a walk was staged to highlight the importance of the event.

Previous articleSupreme Court orders new panel to probe Sharif assassination
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Supreme Court orders new panel to probe Sharif assassination

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has ordered the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to set up a new, specialised investigation team to investigate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court orders three-day closure of schools in Lahore to cut smog

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered schools to remain shut for three days in Lahore in the hope that a long weekend will...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gill in hospital with breathing problems

LAHORE: Shahbaz Gill, former chief of staff to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, was rushed to a hospital in Lahore late on Wednesday...
Read more
NATIONAL

Umar apologises in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a contempt of court case against secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC hears ECP contempt case against Imran, others

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday heard the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) petitions over contempt proceedings against PTI Chairman Imran Khan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Traders, PTI leaders condemn authorities’ move to seal Centaurus Mall

ISLAMABAD: Traders and PTI leaders on Tuesday denounced Islamabad authorities’ move to seal Centaurus Mall, a high-rise shopping centre located in capital’s F-8 sector...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gill in hospital with breathing problems

LAHORE: Shahbaz Gill, former chief of staff to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, was rushed to a hospital in Lahore late on Wednesday...

Umar apologises in contempt of court case

Xi travels to Saudi for three days of Mideast outreach

Bombing at Indonesia police station kills officer, hurts seven

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.