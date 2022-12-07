National Voters Day observed

LAHORE: National Voters’ Day was observed in the Muzaffargarh district on Wednesday to highlight the importance of vote and to encourage people to participate in the polling process.

In 2017, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared December 7 as National Voters Day with the objective to create awareness and highlight the importance of the right to franchise.

The day is also marked to remember the first general elections held across Pakistan on this day in 1970.

The office of the District Election Commissioner in Muzaffargarh, in collaboration with the Social Youth Council of Patriots (SYCOP), a non-government organisation (NGO) organised various seminars and awareness walks.

The speakers including District Election Commissioner Syed Tayyab Bukhari and Umme Kulsoom Sial, an SYCOP representative, urged increased public participation in the voting process.

They urged the youth to not only participate in the process but also focus on the fact that the right to vote is a fundamental right.

Later, a walk was staged to highlight the importance of the event.