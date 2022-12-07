Supreme Court orders new panel to probe Sharif assassination

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has ordered the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to set up a new, specialised investigation team to investigate the killing of Arshad Sharif, the prominent investigative journalist who was shot dead in Kenya.

Sharif, 50, a fierce critic of the military, died in a suspected police shooting near Kenya’s capital Nairobi on October 24.

On Tuesday, a large bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the chief justice, ordered the federal government to file the first information report (FIR), 43 days after Sharif’s “targeted” killing.

Sharif fled Pakistan in August — first to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and later to the East African nation — after over a dozen sedition charges were levelled against him for allegedly criticising institutions and “abetting mutiny” within the army.

The court had directed the authorities to present a copy of the police report and the inquiry report conducted by the two-member investigation team, which visited the two nations, on Wednesday.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the latest should include members from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the police.

The court asked the government to issue a notification to this end and inform the judges about the members by Thursday.

Tuesday’s FIR was brief as an investigation had not taken place and there were no eyewitnesses, the top judge said.

He said the probe should be conducted by senior officials who are experts in understanding the case and gathering evidence from other nations. It also asked the Foreign Office to assist the team in collecting evidence.

Sharif’s employer, ARY News, had fired him in August, claiming the journalist had violated its social media policy, without specifically mentioning the post. His talk show, Powerplay, which aired on Mondays and Thursdays, was also discontinued.

Sharif’s family, his friends and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, including its chairman Imran Khan, have demanded a fair investigation into the murder. They claimed he was forced to leave the sheikhdom at the request of the Foreign Office. The Foreign Office has, however, dismissed the claim.

Last week, Imran Riaz Khan, senior journalist and Sharif’s colleague, launched a “Write Letter To Chief Justice” campaign, eliciting a massive response from across the nation, with people sending letters to the top judge, urging him to investigate the grisly murder.

Joining the campaign, Khan also penned a letter to the chief justice, requesting him to conduct an independent judicial inquiry into the matter.

— With input from Anadolu Agency