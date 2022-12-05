NATIONAL

PDM will prevent dissolution of assemblies by all means: Atta Tarar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Monday all options were under consideration to prevent the dissolution of Punjab Assembly, the Chief Minister may also be asked to show the required numbers.

Talking to a private news channel SAPM said if the early elections were mandated in Punjab, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would fiercely contest the elections, he determined.

Berated Imran Khan, Atta said Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman was master of U-turns, and he had always preferred his personal interests over the country’s interests.

Atta Tarar claimed that PDM has won unanimously in local body elections in AJK; people have rejected Imran Khan’s politics in Kashmir.

Imran Khan’s offer of negotiations is based on the doctrine of necessity. Imran political worth was dwindling, he claimed.

Previous articlePA demands formation of special committee on deteriorating law and order in KP
Next articleIHC grants police time to file report in fake case against woman
Staff Report

