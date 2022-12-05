IHC grants police time to file report in fake case against woman

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted time to police to submit its report in a matter of a complaint filed by a woman, seeking registration of case against the husband of the assistant inspector general of police (operation) who allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of the petition of the woman who had also lodged an application in the office of SSP (Operation) and leveled allegation of sexual assault against the husband of AIG Operation Maria Mehmood.

In compliance of court order, SSP (Operations), Islamabad appeared before the court in person and he admitted that criminal proceedings on the anonymous compliant cannot be initiated and further admitted that there is no role of the petitioner, so F.I.R. No.916/22, dated 13.11.2022, offences under Section 506, 34 P.P.C. and 25-D Telegraph Act, Police Station Aabpara, Islamabad, could not be registered against her.

The SSP sought one week time to finalize the inquiry proceedings and action regarding the persons involved in the instant matter. As far as inquiry on the application of the petitioner against Taimur Shamil, husband of the AIG, Islamabad Police, is concerned, SSP (Operations), Islamabad also sought some time to finalize the same.

After hearing him, he is directed to complete the inquiry proceedings in all respects and submit a detailed report within a period of ten days. Later, the IHC bench deferred the hearing till December 19.