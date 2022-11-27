Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A week-long anti-polio vaccination campaign kicked off in Islamabad over the weekend under which children below five years of age would be vaccinated in the city, the state-owned media reported.

Speaking on occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Usman Ashraf said that polio health workers would be going door to door all over the city to administer the vaccine.

During the campaign, he said that around 408,000 children would be administered the vaccine, adding that the health workers will visit public spots, markets, transport stands and other places in this regard.

A total of 20 polio cases have been reported in Pakistan. All the reported cases were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, the presence of poliovirus has been detected in other parts of the country as well.