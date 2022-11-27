NATIONAL

In memoriam: Zafar Ali Khan, undisputed father of Urdu journalism

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The 66th death anniversary of author, journalist, and freedom fighter Zafar Ali Khan was observed across Pakistan on Sunday with journalists visiting his grave in Karamabad town of Sialkot to offer prayer.

A prolific writer and a tireless political activist, Khan is best remembered for Zamindar — a weekly that his father, Maulvi Sirajuddin Ahmad, founded in 1903 — into which he infused new life when he took over its editing.

He turned the weekly, which later became a daily, into a mouthpiece for his political philosophy which combined intense anti-colonial fervour with his commitment to the Muslim community.

Zamindar was one of the most influential newspapers in British India and enjoyed the power to mobilise the people on any political or religious issue through its editorials, news and, opinions.

Educated at the Aligarh and Allahabad universities, Khan was among those who attended the Muslim League’s founding session at Dhaka in 1906. Later, his political activity brought him into contact with such greats as Mohammad Ali Jauhar, Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. But his bluntness also caused problems for him.

His passion for literary expression took him to the Nizam state, where the intellectual atmosphere helped him come into his own. His books include the translation of Shibli Nomani’s monumental Al-Farooq biography of Caliph Umar into English, besides the translation into Urdu of some classical works by British and American novelists.

The British sent him to jail for his political activity and banned his paper, but that did not deter him. He lived to see the birth of Pakistan.

He passed away on November 27, 1956 in Wazirabad city of Punjab.



