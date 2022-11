LAHORE: A 10-year-old girl was murdered after being kidnapped and purportedly raped in Samundri city of Faisalabad district, police said on Sunday.

The event occurred in the Sharif Abad town of Samundri where Iman Fatima went to buy sweets from a nearby shop but did not return.

According to her father, her body was later discovered on a neighbour’s roof. She was molested and then killed.

The police reached the scene and collected the evidence. They have also apprehended four suspects.