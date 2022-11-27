NATIONAL

Dawar stopped from boarding flight to Tajikistan

By Staff Report
Mohsin Dawar (R), a PTM member of parliament from the North Waziristan tribal district, addresses a media briefing along with Ali Wazir (L) and Afrasiab Khattak (C), leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, in Islamabad on January 27, 2020, after the arrest of Manzoor Pashteen, chief of the Pashtun Protection Movement (PTM).  - A charismatic Pashtun rights leader who repeatedly accused the powerful military of abuse has been arrested in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, police said on January 27. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Mohsin Dawar, an MP and leader of the ethnic Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) group, has been stopped from flying to Tajikistan’s capital city of Dushanbe to attend a conference on Afghanistan.

Dawar, who was scheduled to attend the annual meeting of Herat Security Dialogue (HSD), said he was stopped by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Islamabad airport even after the “cabinet had removed my name from ECL [Exit Control List] for two months” now.

The lawmaker from Miran Shah tehsil of North Waziristan district said he “was on my way to board the plane when I was stopped.”

“It felt that they had been ordered to do that in advance,” he said in a series of tweets.

“When I reached the counter, I was told that my name was on the ECL. I told them that the cabinet has removed my name from the list [but] they told me that they were directed on a call to not let me go.”

In a thinly-veiled reference to the army, Dawar, a member of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PMD) coalition, lamented: “Once again neutral Havaldar [sergeant] demonstrates he has more authority than the federal government.”

