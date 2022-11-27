20 deaths from dengue in three weeks: health department

ISLAMABAD: At least 20 people were killed from dengue fever in different parts of Pakistan over the last three weeks as the number of cases keeps on increasing in the country, the provincial health departments reported.

During this period, around 15 deaths were reported from Punjab while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded three and two deaths, respectively, according to the latest figures released by the authorities on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, four people died from the disease in Punjab, bringing to 45 the total death toll this year in the province, the provincial health department said. The total number of dengue cases in the province this year has now gone up to 18,487.

Sindh reported 104 new infections in the last 24 hours. With the newly-reported dengue cases, the total number of cases this year in Sindh has risen to 22,038 with 61 deaths.

Islamabad reported four new dengue cases in 24 hours, the health authorities said on Saturday night. The city’s total tally has risen to 5,378 this year while 11 people had lost their lives.