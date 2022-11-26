World

US ban on Chinese tech firms will only ‘hurt global value chain’: Experts

By Agencies

BEIJING: The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday banned five Chinese firms from selling communications equipment in the US, citing the catch-all excuse of “national security,” a move Chinese experts warned will only hurt the global value chain and will definitely backfire.

The FCC “adopted new rules prohibiting communications equipment deemed to pose an unacceptable risk to national security from being authorized for importation or sale in the US,” read a statement released on its website.

Chinese leading technology firms Huawei, ZTE, Hytera Communications, Hikvision Digital Technology, and Dahua Technology were added to the list.

The US has been stepping up efforts to crack down on Chinese telecom operators over recent years. From ZTE, Huawei to China Telecom (Americas) Corp and China Mobile International USA Inc. “Nearly all Chinese telecom giants have been viciously targeted by the US,” Ma Jihua, a veteran telecom observer, told the Global Times on Saturday.

Yet, the impact of the latest ban on Chinese firms is limited, as many of them have reduced business operations in the US due to Washington’s hostile attitude, Ma said.

The so-called national security threat is groundless. It has become increasingly clear that the US’ crackdown has seen diminishing marginal effect; while Chinese technology firms can not only survive, but will keep grow robustly, experts said.

Huawei reported a 113.7-billion-yuan ($15.9 billion) net profit in 2021, surging 75.9 percent year-on-year. The firm’s total sales income totaled 636.8 billion yuan, according to the company’s annual report.

China and Chinese tech companies have been ramping up efforts in new technology research and development (R&D). Huawei’s R&D investment reached 142.7 billion yuan in 2021, accounting for 22.4 percent of its annual revenue. The 5G frontrunner has more than 6,000 chief experts and scientists, as well as over 100,000 engineers.

Over the past decade, China’s investment in science and technology has increased significantly from 1.03 trillion yuan to 2.79 trillion yuan, ranking second in the world, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Instead of containing China’s development, the US’ “de-coupling” policies will only hurt the global industrial chain and world economic growth, as well as systematically degrade the US’ market environment and Americans’ livelihood, experts noted.

Previous articleConspiracies to topple Punjab govt, minus Imran Khan, will never succeed: Mian Aslam
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Taliban condemn UN official’s ‘disrespectful’ statement about Islamic penal code

KABUL: The Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Zabihullah Mujahid took to Twitter on Saturday to condemn a statement by a UN official...
Read more
World

NASA Orion spacecraft enters lunar orbit: officials

WASHINGTON: NASA's Orion spacecraft was placed in lunar orbit Friday, officials said, as the much-delayed Moon mission proceeded successfully. A little over a week after...
Read more
World

Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again

LONDON: Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different coloured check marks to accounts next week,...
Read more
World

Taliban treatment of women could be crime against humanity: UN expert

KABUL: Taliban restrictions on the freedoms of women and girls could amount to a crime against humanity, the UN special rapporteur on human rights...
Read more
World

Two dead as Saudi storm disrupts life, cuts main road to Mecca

RIYADH: At least two people died on Thursday as heavy rains hit western Saudi Arabia, including the coastal city of Jeddah, delaying flights and...
Read more
World

Afghanistan repairs 70 military planes, helicopters damaged by US

KABUL: The Taliban interim administration repaired 70 damaged military planes and helicopters that were damaged by US soldiers before they left Afghanistan after 20...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Turkish-made ships to boost Pakistan’s defence: Naval Chief

ISTANBUL: Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has said that the inclusion of Turkish-made state-of-the-art MILGEM-class ships will be a "huge boost to our...

Taliban condemn UN official’s ‘disrespectful’ statement about Islamic penal code

Nine BLA terrorists gunned down in Kohlu operation

Rice import from Pakistan outcome of meetings with PM Shehbaz: Azerbaijan President

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.