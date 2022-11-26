CTD nails nine suspected terrorists in 25 Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine alleged terrorists during various intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted across the province.

According a CTD spokesperson, as many as 21,100 people were interrogated during 25 intelligence-based operations (IBO) conducted across the province, adding that nine suspected terrorists were arrested from different areas.

The spokesperson said the CTD also seized two IEDs, a large quantity of explosives, 13 detonators, protective fuse, weapons, bullets and cash from the suspects during seven-week-long IBOs.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Azam Khan, Mansoor, Farooq, Shami Pervez, Muhammad Siddique, Abul Manan, Ismail, Abdur Razzaque from Lahore, and Muhammad Bilal.

The CTD spokesman claimed the arrested suspects wanted to target important personalities, government buildings and sensitive installations.