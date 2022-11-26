NATIONAL

FBR widens probe into COAS Bajwa family’s tax record leak

By INP

LAHORE: The Federal Board Revenue (FBR) on Saturday included three more income tax officers in the investigation of leaked tax record details of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family.

Sources said that FBR will carry out an investigation from the chief commissioner, commissioner and additional commissioner in connection with the leaked tax record details of Gen Bajwa and his family.

These three officers will also be removed from their posts as they are equally responsible for the leakage of these tax details, sources added.

The leaked tax details were downloaded from the deputy commissioner Lahore’s login and then pictures were captured from the deputy commissioner’s computer, sources said.

Furthermore, two deputy commissioners of the land revenue department and 15 FBR officers have been investigated in the leaked in connection with the leaked tax record.

The forensic report reveals that the entire plan was hatched from the laptop and mobile phones of these officers, sources added. Two deputy commissioners Atif and Zahoor Ahmed are also arrested by the FBR investigation team.

Previous articleFor a Cause hosts session to highlight glory, grandeur of Ma Boli
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran Khan announces PTI’s exit from all assemblies

-- CMs of KP, Punjab, GB on board, vow support to party decision -- Alleges three shooters were tasked to assassinate him RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gas, electricity distribution: Sindh minister writes to centre over ‘injustice’

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday asserted that the federal government was doing justice with Sindh in the distribution of...
Read more
NATIONAL

CTD nails nine suspected terrorists in 25 Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine alleged terrorists during various intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted across the province. According...
Read more
LAHORE

Conspiracies to topple Punjab govt, minus Imran Khan, will never succeed: Mian Aslam

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that due to awareness imparted by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan among the nation, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC to hear Murad Raas plea against FIA summon on Dec 1st

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will take up intra-court appeal of Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on December 1st, against FIA summon in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran attack JIT stops working: report

LAHORE: The joint investigation team (JIT) probing into the attack on the PTI chairman at the party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi March” in Punjab’s Wazirabad on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

CTD nails nine suspected terrorists in 25 Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine alleged terrorists during various intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted across the province. According...

US ban on Chinese tech firms will only ‘hurt global value chain’: Experts

Mian Aslam Iqbal

Conspiracies to topple Punjab govt, minus Imran Khan, will never succeed: Mian Aslam

LHC to hear Murad Raas plea against FIA summon on Dec 1st

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.