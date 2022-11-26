For a Cause hosts session to highlight glory, grandeur of Ma Boli

LAHORE: MA BOLI – a very inclusive cultural evening hosted by For a Cause in collaboration with The Little Art, Aangun and Nashtay Walay on Saturday.

Founded by Sadaf Usman, “For a Cause” is a social enterprise that works in the field of self-empowerment, life skills and positivity by conducting interactive talks, training & storytelling sessions.

Their recent event, Ma Boli featured a very impressive lineup of regional speakers and literary personalities from all over Pakistan eloquent in Hindko, Seraiki, Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashto, Balochi and Potohari. The speakers included Ashab Hassan Lodhi, Dr Saima Shaban, RJ Jawad, Gul Zaiba, Imad Khan, Arjumand Shaheen, Aijaz Ali, Mayisha Zaheer and Muhammad Aazib Rafaqat.

The world around is too divided and disconnected. People disregard and discriminate each other on the basis of race, ethnicity, political ideology and colour.

Languages are a bridge to build communication and understanding. Pakistan is one of those countries, having richness of culture and diversity. This diversity can be a strength if efforts are made to know and understand each other.

Ma Boli was a celebration of this diversity, an effort to revive the regional languages of Pakistan and in the process, understand the message of love, compassion and kindness that is the forte of all languages.

It is the first step in a movement to include people from different regions living in our very own city and give them the opportunity to highlight the glory and grandeur of their Ma Boli.