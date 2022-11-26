Imran Khan announces PTI’s exit from all assemblies

— CMs of KP, Punjab, GB on board, vow support to party decision

— Alleges three shooters were tasked to assassinate him

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday said that his party would not remain part of the existing assemblies and its lawmakers would resign from all the assemblies.

“I would announce the date for resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party leaders. We will not remain part of this corrupt political system. I have spoken to my party chief ministers and soon we will announce a [formal] decision in this regard,” former premier said while addressing a mammoth gathering of party workers and supporters here at Rawalpindi Jalsa on Saturday.

It was first public appearance of Khan who had been injured in a failed assassination bid on his life during the long march a few weeks back in Wazirabad, district Gujranwala. Khan, who flew into Rawalpindi from his Lahore residence, used a walker due to injured leg.

Imran Khan said that he had an option to march on Islamabad to press the federal government to get his demands met but chose not to create chaos and anarchy in the country which is already suffering due to economic downturn.

PML-Q reassures Khan for supporting decision

PML-Q leader and elder son of Punjab Chief Minister Ch Moonis Elahi was quick to lend support to Imran Khan’s decision by posting a tweet on social media blogging site, Twitter.

“Allah Almighty had honoured us on July 27 and Ch Parvez Elahi was made chief minister. Since then we are running government on bonus. We stand by our promise. The moment Imran Khan would order, Punjab Assembly would be dissolved forthwith In Shaa Allah,” Tweeted Moonis.

27 جولائی کو اللہ پاک نے ہمیں سرخرو کیا تھا اور @ChParvezElahi کو سی ایم بنایا تھا۔ اس دن کے بعد سے ہم بونس پہ چل رہے ہیں ۔ہم اپنے وعدے پہ قائم ہیں۔ جس دن PM @ImranKhanPTI نے کہا اسی وقت انشاءاللہ پنجاب اسمبلی توڑ دی جائے گی۔ — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) November 26, 2022

He claimed that “three criminals” – whom he accuses of being behind the Wazirabad attack – were waiting for another assassination attempt. He said he had a close encounter with death, calling on the gathered crowd to make their faith stronger.

‘There were three shooters’

The former premier claimed that three shooters were deployed in Wazirabad for his assassination plot.

“Mozzam was shot dead by third shooter… a third shooter was there to kill the [prime suspect] so that he does not open his mouth,” he said while likening attempt on his life to the assassination of late prime minster Liaquat Ali Khan.

‘Country is mine, army is mine’

Imran said he criticised institutions including military establishment and judiciary because “I have to live and die here”.

“My criticism of institutions is positive. I want to strengthen the defence of the country. This country is mine… army is mine.”

“I will fight for the country till the last drop of my blood. I want my country to achieve real freedom. History will bear witness that Imran Khan fought for the country till the last ball.”

He said the one who increased his assets and violated human rights will be judged by history as whether his actions benefited or caused harm to the country.

“Freedom has to be snatched. No one serves it out on plate. My movement for real freedom will continue until we free our people from [slavery].”

All CMs on board for resignation decision: Qureshi

PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi told media following the announcement that all CMs of PTI were on board with the party decision and CM Gilgit Baltistan Khakid Khursheed Khan was also part of the consultation process.

“All party CMs would dissolve assemblies as and when the party chief takes a formal decision,” he asserted.