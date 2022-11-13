Sewerage scheme approved on Punjab ombudsman order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, the Local Government & Community Development Department has prepared a development scheme of about Rs148 million to lay a new sewerage line in the Grand Trunk Road area of Lahore from Jallo More to Wara Gujran neighbourhood to improve the environmental and public health.

The project would be completed in the current fiscal year, a spokesperson for the office said. A letter has also been sent to the revenue department for a suitable piece of land to construct a disposal station.

This action has been taken on the application of one Usman Gujjar from Wara Gujran who complained to the ombudsman’s office that locals are suffering from diseases and the neighbourhood on the outskirts of Lahore has turned into a pond of dirty water due to a lack of drainage system.

In a statement on Sunday, the spokesman informed the action taken on several public complaints submitted to regional ombudsman offices has resulted in the repair and rehabilitation of public passages in the areas of tehsil Pind Dadan Khan, Main Bazar of tehsil Gujar Khan, Sahiwal, Attock and Okara districts after necessary repairs at a cost of Rs9.2 million. This has alleviated the difficulties of the locals.

In a related development, the spokesman stated the registration of a private school in Minchinabad tehsil of Bahawalnagar has been cancelled following the orders issued by the Office of the Ombudsman on the complaint of one Zulfiqar Ali of Minchanabad who requested to take action against the school teachers involved in corporal punishment of students.

A letter has also been sent to the competent authority for departmental action against Shahida Hafeez, CEO of district education authority Bahawalnagar, under the PEEDA Act, 2006 for non-compliance with notices, added the spokesman.