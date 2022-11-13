NATIONAL

Minister welcomes timely Chinese support in flood-rehabilitation efforts

By Monitoring Report
Internally displaced flood-affected women gather at a makeshift camp in Jamshoro district of Sindh province on September 26, 2022. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: China came forward with timely support for Pakistan in fighting recent disasters caused by devastating floods in the country, Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel said.

Patel made the remarks here during a session with a visiting Chinese medical team consisting of 13 members including experts in the field of clinical medicine and health and pandemic prevention from China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

“I am thankful to the Chinese government as they helped us not just in statement and words, but they are helping us practically which shows that Pakistan-China friendship is unprecedented,” he said.

Highlighting the team’s work, he said the experts went all the way into the most flood-affected parts of Pakistan, especially the interior areas of Sindh, and provided great help which won’t be forgotten by the people of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Huang Wenxin, head of the visiting team, said his team has carried out intensive work exchanges with its Pakistan counterparts, and visited relief camps and medical camps in the flood-affected areas to investigate mosquito-borne disease and the residual chlorine content of drinking water.

Huang said the Chinese medical team also provided free clinical treatment to local patients and urgently needed medicines and medical supplies to local health departments.

“We will submit relevant work reports and are willing to continue to exert our professional expertise to contribute to the reconstruction of the post-disaster health system in Pakistan,” he said.

According to the latest data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a total of 1,739 people were killed and 12,867 others injured in the floods, which affected over 33 million people.

Monitoring Report

