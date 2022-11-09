Top judge hopeful of ‘good news’ ahead of Pakistan’s World Cup semi-final clash

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday looked forward to “receiving good news” from the Pakistan cricket team as the top court expressed excitement over the upcoming thriller T20 World Cup semi-final between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The off-topic remark was made by the chief justice as the SC took up a petition filed by PTI chief Imran Khan challenging the recent amendments to anti-graft laws. A three-member bench comprising Justice Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the plea.

Towards the end of the hearing today, government counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan brought up Pakistan’s miraculous qualification to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

“The team reaching the semi-finals is nothing less than a miracle,” he said.

He urged the court to not schedule the next hearing at 1pm on Wednesday as that is when the national cricket team has to face New Zealand in the World Cup.

At that, the CJP said that he wasn’t aware of the match. According to a Dawn.com correspondent present in the court, the CJP, with a smile on his face, then enquired about the timing of the match.

“If you say, we will install a screen outside the Supreme Court for you to watch the match,” he playfully offered.

However, the government counsel’s request was turned down as Imran’s lawyer Khwaja Haris opposed it and argued that enough time had already lapsed.

“Haris sahab, just leave one day […] we know you’re a fan of cricket too,” Justice Shah said here.

Meanwhile, Justice Ahsan said that Pakistan reaching the semifinals was a “national miracle”.

Justice Shah, continuing the conversation, said that the court could watch the match while the lawyer presented their argument. At this, those in attendance burst into laughter.

“Let’s hope we receive good news tomorrow,” the chief justice remarked, adding that the hearing on Nov 9 would be wrapped up early.

Earlier in the day, Imran’s lawyer Khwaja Haris presented his arguments on the PTI chairman’s plea challenging the recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Haris referred to a United Nations (UN) resolution against corruption that Pakistan had previously signed. “And the recent changes to the law would be a violation of the resolution.”

Here, Justice Shah asked if an international resolution could be used to stop the parliament from legislating. “Not letting the parliament legislate may also affect fundamental rights.”

Meanwhile, Justice Ahsan wondered why favoritism was shown under the new NAB laws without any explanation. “If tomorrow permission is given to take bribes, will no one stop it,” he asked.

The judge then added that there was no crime in a third party benefitting from the new amendments.

Subsequently, the CJP pointed out that Haris’ arguments made it seem like Pakistan was a “jungle” where no “rule of law” existed and adjourned the hearing till Nov 9.