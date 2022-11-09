Imran says lawyers to give position on ‘farcical’ FIR

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that his lawyers would give his position on first information report (FIR) registered against Wazirabad incident.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier wrote: “All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state [and] my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation.”

“Today the nation has awakened, understood [and] risen in support of my message of justice, freedom [and] national sovereignty. When we are so close to our goal no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle,” he added.

Imran Khan noted that his ‘peaceful’ protests and dialogue were only for Pakistan’s Haqeeqi Azadi. The former prime minister noted said that his party’s doors were open to “all democratic loving forces”.

“For the future of Pakistan, the doors of PTI are open to all democratic loving forces to join our struggle for Justice, rule of law and freedom from foreign subservience – our goal of Haqeeqi Azadi,” he said, while calling the FIR ‘farcical’.