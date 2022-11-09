NATIONAL

Imran says lawyers to give position on ‘farcical’ FIR

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that his lawyers would give his position on first information report (FIR) registered against Wazirabad incident.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier wrote: “All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state [and] my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation.”

“Today the nation has awakened, understood [and] risen in support of my message of justice, freedom [and] national sovereignty. When we are so close to our goal no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle,” he added.

Imran Khan noted that his ‘peaceful’ protests and dialogue were only for Pakistan’s Haqeeqi Azadi. The former prime minister noted said that his party’s doors were open to “all democratic loving forces”.

“For the future of Pakistan, the doors of PTI are open to all democratic loving forces to join our struggle for Justice, rule of law and freedom from foreign subservience – our goal of Haqeeqi Azadi,” he said, while calling the FIR ‘farcical’.

Previous articleTop judge hopeful of ‘good news’ ahead of Pakistan’s World Cup semi-final clash
Next articlePM reiterates desire to further strengthen bilateral ties with Germany
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM reiterates desire to further strengthen bilateral ties with Germany

Says COP-27 must take bold decisions to address climate change Lauds German supports during meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT: Prime Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top judge hopeful of ‘good news’ ahead of Pakistan’s World Cup semi-final clash

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday looked forward to “receiving good news” from the Pakistan cricket team as the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sanaullah urges Punjab, KP to unblock highways, motorways to avoid ‘consequences’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday asked the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to unblock national highways and motorways...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal, Sherpao call for fair, impartial probe into attack on Imran

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and another ally of the coalition government – Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Sherpao on Tuesday called...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tehreek-e-Kashmir conducts digital campaign in UK to remember forgotten Jammu genocide

LONDON: Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK conducted a digital campaign to shed light on the forgotten massacre of 400,000 Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. TeK UK...
Read more
NATIONAL

IESCO seeks exemption of taxes, import duties on ADB-funded AMI projects

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Co Ltd (IESCO) has requested the federal government to exempt or reduce the ADB-funded Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran says lawyers to give position on ‘farcical’ FIR

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that his lawyers would give his position on first information report...

Top judge hopeful of ‘good news’ ahead of Pakistan’s World Cup semi-final clash

Sanaullah urges Punjab, KP to unblock highways, motorways to avoid ‘consequences’

Bilawal, Sherpao call for fair, impartial probe into attack on Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.