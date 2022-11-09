PM reiterates desire to further strengthen bilateral ties with Germany

Says COP-27 must take bold decisions to address climate change

Lauds German supports during meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday underscored that COP-27 must take bold decisions to address climate change, particularly in the context of climate justice, adaptation and establishing a dedicated financing facility for climate-induced loss and damage.

The prime minister met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of Climate Implementation Summit at COP-27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The two leaders reviewed the bilateral ties and discussed potential avenues for enhancing cooperation. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister underscored that despite its negligible contribution to global emissions, Pakistan was facing the brunt of climate-induced natural disasters.

He expressed gratitude for Germany’s support during the recent climate-induced floods in Pakistan and briefed Chancellor Scholz on the government’s rehabilitation and reconstruction plans.

The prime minister lauded the resilience and work ethics of the German people and reiterated Pakistan’s strong desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Germany, particularly in the fields of trade and investment, climate change, and renewable energy.

Touching upon the need to capitalize upon Pakistan’s young population, the prime minister called for greater cooperation between Pakistan and Germany for creating productive opportunities for the youth in diverse areas.

Appreciating the technical training support that Germany had been providing to Pakistan over the years, the prime minister underlined the need for continued knowledge exchange.

He also expressed appreciation for Germany’s continued support for Pakistan’s GSP Plus status with the EU, which was a mutually beneficial arrangement.

Chancellor Scholz evinced keen interest in Pakistan’s reconstruction and rehabilitation plans in the wake of the devastating floods, and assured the Prime Minister of Germany’s continued support.

Discussing the regional situation, the prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating evacuations from Afghanistan on the request of foreign governments, including Germany.

The prime minister emphasized that continued engagement of the international community with the Interim Afghan government was critical to ameliorate the dire humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan. Chancellor Scholz reiterated the need for an inclusive government and protection of human rights.

The prime minister also drew attention of the German chancellor to the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and the consequent risks to peace and stability in the region.

PM welcomes inclusion of ‘loss, damage issue’ as COP-27 agenda item

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday underscored that the vulnerable developing countries such as Pakistan, were already witnessing unprecedented devastating impacts of climate change, even though they have contributed very little to it.

He also underlined that the issue of ‘Loss and Damage’ is one of the key priorities for Pakistan and welcomed its inclusion as an agenda item of COP-27.

The prime minister attended a high-level roundtable at COP-27 on the “Scaling up Action and Support on Losses and Damages – the Global Shield Against Climate Risks”.

The event was jointly hosted by German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo on the significant topic of ‘Loss and Damage’ associated with Climate Change.

The meeting was attended by a number of heads of state and government, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister briefed the participants on the situation in the flood-hit areas of Pakistan and the actions being taken by the Government for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood impacted areas.

He highlighted that it was for the first time that the COP had agreed to formally discuss funding arrangements for loss and damage, achieved through persistent push by the developing countries under Pakistan’s chairmanship of Group of 77 and China.

Appreciating the significance of the “Global Shield Against Climate Risks” initiative, the prime minister called for renewed international solidarity and cooperation to address the impacts of climate change.

He underscored that the desired financing facility should serve as the primary vehicle to coordinate and mobilize financial resources to address loss and damage in the developing nations.

He also stressed that COP-27 provided a very timely opportunity to take clear and decisive decisions in this regard.