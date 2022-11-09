NATIONAL

Petitioners contesting deseating asked to make new Punjab MPs party in case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: During the hearing of petitions filed by renegade PTI lawmakers challenging the decision of their de-seating by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the chief justice of Pakistan on Wednesday remarked that it was only appropriate to make the newly elected members of the House party in this case

A three-judge bench headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial heard the pleas of the renegade PTI members of the Punjab Assembly who were de-seated by the ECP following the reference sent by PTI chairman Imran Khan which stated that these party MPs violated the party discipline by giving a vote in favour of PML-N candidate during the election for the office of chief minister in April.

The disgruntled PTI members changed their lawyer and their new counsel Umar Aslam appeared before the court today.

Aslam requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case as he took up the case only last night and he had to study it.

The CJP accepted his request. But he also remarked there was another interesting question related to this case, “isn’t it appropriate to make the newly-appointed members of the Punjab Assembly respondents in this case”.

The court also allowed the de-seated member, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, to withdraw his appeal.

After this, the court adjourned the hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

