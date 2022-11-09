NATIONAL

SC takes up Vawda’s appeal against disqualification

By Staff Report
FEDERAL MINISTER FOR WATER RESOURCES, MUHAMMAD FAISAL VAWDA ADDRESSING A PRESS CONFERENCE IN ISLAMABAD ON OCTOBER 22, 2018.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a petition moved by Faisal Vawda, a former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, against lifetime disqualification over the holding of dual nationality.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A. Malik heard the case. Vawda was disqualified for life by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial said that two questions were asked at the previous hearing: one as to whether the declaration of the IHC under Article 62(1)(f) was maintainable or not, and the second was why not let courts exercise the power of Article 187 to meet the requirements of complete justice in the light of the facts.

Barrister Waseem Sajjad, counsel for Vawda, said he had submitted written responses to court questions. Upon this, the chief justice appreciated the counsel’s response for submission of written replies to court queries and said that the bench would review them later.

He said that there was a shortage of time and this bench would not be available next week due to the formation of new benches.

He said that the office would try to fix the case to a bench that had a member of the existing bench.

Subsequently, the hearing of the case was adjourned.

Previous articleTwo police dead in S. Waziristan police station attack
Next articlePetitioners contesting deseating asked to make new Punjab MPs party in case
Staff Report

