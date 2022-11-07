Audit report raises objections on project of protecting canals from drainage water

PESHAWAR: The Auditor General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has raised serious objections on the Rs2.5 billion worth project for protecting Peshawar’s irrigation canals from drainage water.

The aim of the project was to device an alternative system for drainage water instead of dumping it in the canals after passing through Peshawar. However, the Auditor General said that work on feasibility of the project was started after the commencement of physical work on the project which is beyond comprehension and raises questions on the viability of the project. The report said that the feasibility study is mandatory along with the PC-1 as it show the cost of the project as well as its effectiveness.

However, according to the PC1 of the project, the construction cost of this project was estimated Rs470 million but the cost has now increased to Rs2.55 billion. Moreover, though it was responsibility of the local government department to keep the canal clean but the project was awarded to the local government department.

Similarly, the contract of the project was awarded to several contractors and the KPRA rules have been violated while awarding the contract. The water and Sanitation Services Company has also prepared its feasibility report and declared the project not feasible but the government violated the report and awarded the project to contractors.

The Auditor General report said that work on the project is also leading to duplication and waste of funds as separate sub-projects were proposed and the contracts were awarded to two different contractors; one contractor was given the contract for demolition and the other for construction.

The KP Auditor General said in its report that funds are being used without the feasibility study, the provincial irrigation department was taken into confidence and lack of location for the disposal of waste raise serious doubts on the viability of the project.