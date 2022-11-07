NATIONAL

PTI leaders warned of action if they block roads in protest

By Staff Report
Activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party protest on a street against the disqualified decision of former prime minister Imran Khan in Karachi on October 21, 2022. - Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was disqualified October 21, from running for political office for five years, his lawyer said, after the country's election commission ruled he misled officials about gifts he received while in power. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Law enforcement agencies across the country have decided to launch a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers as they prepare to resume their long march from Wazirabad and head towards the federal capital to record their protest while allegedly spreading anarchy.

Sources said that law enforcement agencies, in meeting late on Sunday night, decided to arrest PTI leaders including Parvez Khattak, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Amir Kayani, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Aamir Dogar and others.

Apart from arrests, the law enforcing agencies are mulling plans to blocking roads leading to and from the Islamabad International Airport.

Rangers, FC, and Police will patrol to Islamabad Airport.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police have warned PTI protesters that action will be taken against those who fail to protest peacefully in the federal capital without due permission of the city’s administration.

In a statement issued by a police spokesperson, political leaders who are nominated in various cases will be arrested upon identification.

The spokesperson also requested the political leaders to protest at the designated spots after securing due permission from the city’s administration. The public has been requested to report any suspicious activity to the police helpline of 15.

Earlier, PTI had threatened to block the main routes leading to and from the federal capital for 72 hours from noon today.

PTI leader and former federal defence minister Parvez Khattak had announced to block all entry and exit points of the capital.

Further, an audio of Mian Aamir Dogar was leaked in which he could be heard directing people in a WhatsApp group to stage protests and block roads.

Staff Report

